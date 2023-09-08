Dear Editor:

Community CARES would like to take this opportunity to give enormous thanks to the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County for their immeasurable support of our organization.

Our mission is to serve and strengthen the community by providing emergency shelter, resources and supportive services to individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness. We envision a world without homelessness by collaborating with community organizations to address those with unique needs.

We have made a commitment to our clients, and we do not shy away from difficult cases that require perseverance, understanding and care. We help our residents realize the value of their labor and contributions to building a better society for all. We equip our residents with the necessary support to building independent, healthy and stable lives, and strive to be an agent of change to end homelessness.

Currently we are sheltering approximately 120 men, women and children a night in Cumberland County and have many others on our waiting list.

We offer services such as our Cumberland Street Reach outreach program, Homeless Prevention Services, Severe Weather Shelter, access to our Day Center in Carlisle, our Family Shelter in Shippensburg, Partnerships with UPMC and others, as well as being the Coordinated Entry System Walk-in site for Cumberland County.

Without the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, Community CARES would not exist and the services we provide throughout the county would not be present to the number of people experiencing homelessness in our communities.

Speaking for Community CARES, as the new development director, I want to thank the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County for leading the way in our mission of ending homelessness one person at a time and showing how truly our “Community CARES!”

Tim Settlemyer

Development Director of Community CARES