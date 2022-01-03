Letter: Thanks to Carlisle community

On behalf of all the people who have lived, worked and studied at the Army War College, I thank this community for a long tradition of kindness and welcome. For 70 years, we have been honored to be a part of the Carlisle community. We share neighborhoods. We attend church together. We volunteer together. Our children attend school together.

Generations of senior military leaders educated here remember the people and values, places, activities and schools as much as they remember our graduate education. The Carlisle Experience – blending academic mission and regional lifestyle – is our signature.

After years away from home, often in foreign countries, Army War College officers consider Carlisle our adopted hometown. And, as our grads face future national security challenges, they’ll be grounded by memories of the neighbors for which they serve.

The Army chose Carlisle twice – first in 1951, for the new home of the Army War College, and now, for the new academic building that will see us through decades ahead. Thank you.

Maj. Gen. David Hill

U.S. Army War College commandant

