To the editor:

On behalf of my fellow Citizens for Carlisle Schools candidates, I’d like to thank Carlisle area voters for their enthusiastic support in the May primary election. Not only did all members of our nonpartisan team advance to the Nov. 7 general election, we did so with historic and record-setting turnout. We humbly ask for your continued support.

Thankfully, the Carlisle community has limited appetite for divisive political ideologies in our classrooms, unlike our opponents, CASD Team for Change. Voters from both parties resoundingly reject right-wing extremist groups like “Moms For Liberty” and “Take Back Our Schools PAC” trying to take over our school board to impose their hateful and tiresome culture war politics on our kids. We’ve seen the impact these groups have in other communities: banning books, harassing teachers and parents, and scapegoating LGBT students and racial minorities, all in an effort to upend public education. The same could happen here if we don’t stop them. Carlisle deserves better.

Please continue to support Citizens for Carlisle Schools and the nonpartisan team of Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Joe Shane and Jon Tarrant in the Nov. 7 election. Together, we will elect a school board that puts students first, respects parents and teachers, and unites our community to provide the best education possible for all of our kids.

Jon Tarrant

Carlisle