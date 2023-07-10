Related to this story

Letter: Response to letter

In the recent letter to The Sentinel titled "Accommodation or approbation," Al Shine asserts that “the Gay Pride movement has gone beyond the …

Letter: America's finest

During my 30 years on active duty in the U.S. Army, I had the pleasure of serving with some of our country's finest young men and women. They …

Letter: No show of actual 'needs'

The CASD real estate tax increase report read "Board weighs needs and wants" when considering that action. The finance chairman looks to the n…

