Last week on July Fourth, over 2,000 people came to see the fireworks presented by our church, Carlisle Christian Fellowship. Prior to the fireworks display, we handed out hundreds of free snow cones in paper containers. The next morning I walked all over the grounds of the church and Village Park, and I didn’t find a single discarded paper container. Thank you to all the patriotic citizens who came out to celebrate Independence Day with us, and thanks for respecting our property and that of Village Park. You folks were tremendous!