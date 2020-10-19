Letter: Thankful to be a Cumberland County resident

Dear Editor:

Rather than going to your regular Precinct Polling place, did you know that Cumberland County voters have a new, direct, secure alternative way to cast their ballot?

Many of us have already taken advantage of going directly to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections office, where the voter can personally place his/her completed ballot (mail-in OR absentee) directly into a ballot box. These are the only official ballot boxes in all of Cumberland County! Your ballot will be received, processed and counted by county employees. Your ballot never leaves the building!

Thank you, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections for providing this direct, secure, convenient new way of personally casting our ballot directly into your hands!

Their location: 1601 Ritter Highway, Carlisle

Hours they’re open: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (M-F) + 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3).

Call: 717-240-6385 for any assistance, additional information/instructions, or answers to any elections-related questions. Their answering message is updated often (to include the latest information residents have requested), or simply remain on the line where you’ll find a friendly County employee to speak with.