Letter: Thankful for United Way

This letter is to express our great appreciation for the United Way Carlisle & Cumberland County.

We could say so much, but "Thank you" seems to be the most appropriate. Those two simple words are filled with a deep appreciation for your efforts to support the many needs in our community during an unprecedented crisis.

Through United Way Carlisle & Cumberland County's pandemic funds, Community CARES provided hotels for families experiencing homelessness, outdoor toilets and sinks for those living unsheltered, PPE supplies for clients, volunteers and staff, and other health and safety supports. Community CARES is committed to providing services for those experiencing homelessness in our community; because of the United Way Carlisle & Cumberland County and their incredible supporters, we were able to do just that. In addition, when COVID-19 numbers increased in late 2020, the United Way Carlisle & Cumberland County was there to help.

Community CARES is proud to be a partnering agency with an organization that cares this much. Thank you again for your outstanding efforts, and please consider supporting this year's United Way Campaign at carlisleunitedway.org.

Beth Kempf

Executive Director of Community CARES

