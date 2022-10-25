Letter: Thankful for United Way support

This year has brought a serious increase in our shelter services. Because of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, we were able to meet that need, and we are extremely grateful. It is because of their support that we were able to provide emergency shelter to 222 adults and children, up from 161 the previous year.

Our emergency shelter provides safe, confidential support services to individuals of any gender fleeing domestic/intimate partner violence/abuse, including their dependent children. The shelter is open 24 hours a day for anyone in immediate, imminent danger and used to stabilize their crisis situation. We provide a safe place where families can work with advocates to set goals and begin to plan a future free from abuse and violence.

Please consider giving to United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. Your donation is so important to our families and to this community. Whatever the amount, this is your opportunity to make an impact on the lives of those who truly need you.

Sonya Browne, Executive Director

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties