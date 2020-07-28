Letter: Thank you to Thornwald

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Praises and thank you are extended to ALL employees at Thornwald Home for their efforts in keeping COVID-19 controlled at this point in time.

Dedication to keeping residents safe is extremely important to staff. It is very difficult not to be able to visit loved ones in person at this time. Staff members have allowed visits at the residents' windows and virtual technology is being used to connect residents and families.

My mother has been a resident at Thornwald Home over two years and staff has helped her adjust to her new living experience.

Beverly Wenger

Carlisle

