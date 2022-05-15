 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you to the community

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club wishes to thank our community for supporting another successful year for the Annual Warm the Children program. From October 2021 through January 2022, we served 383 children, referred from local human service agencies and schools in Cumberland and Perry counties, who received $80 worth of new winter clothing from Target. This remarkable success was due solely to public donations, which totaled over $30,000.

The Carlisle Kiwanis Club, as well as The Sentinel, donated valuable resources again this year. Special thanks to The Sentinel whose donated advertising space yielded the tens of thousands of dollars donated. It is important to note that the Kiwanis Club underwrites all the administrative costs of the program so that 100% of donations go directly to purchase the clothing for the children who need it.

Once again, thank you to everyone who helped us Warm the Children.

Barrie Ann George and Brooke Wagner

Warm the Children co-chairs

