Letter: Thank you to CASD staff

Dear Editor:

Usually at this time, the Carlisle Area School District (CASD) is celebrating graduation and wishing our Amy War College families the best as they move to new assignments. This year has been different.

During the past 10 weeks, CASD staff had to quickly move 5,200 students to online learning platforms, keep them engaged, and support them and each other during a difficult time. Not only did they do that, but they did so with concern for their students and the community. CASD staff posted inspirational videos; helped distribute meals to between 800 and 1,000 children; stopped by to visit some of their students; and helped the broader community by making masks and face shields.

Administrators, teachers, and other staff at the high school made sure to connect with the seniors. While there is nothing like a graduation ceremony in the stadium, the team did a lot to help let the Class of 2020 know how much they matter by conducting a virtual senior awards program and the Senior Showcase; posting signs at each graduate’s home; and providing a family moment for each graduate to receive their diploma at the stadium.

CASD also is blessed to have broad community support with organizations and businesses that help our students through scholarships, internships, and other actions.