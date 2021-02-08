Letter: Thank you masked man

Dear Editor:

I want to express my gratitude to a local good Samaritan.

My 91-year-old mother fell on the sidewalk outside my Carlisle borough home on Jan.29 and could not get herself up. She was arriving LONG before expected, so I was not looking for her and was unaware of her predicament. It was 27 degrees out and windy as she waved her fingertips toward passing motorists, but parked cars put her out of view.

After more than 10 minutes on the ground, a gentleman in a pickup truck spied her and immediately stopped, masked himself, and escorted her to my door. In our relief — and our awkward awareness that WE were NOT wearing masks — we failed to ask his name.

So, mystery gentleman, whoever you are, know how very grateful we are for your kindness and how SORRY we are that we failed to ask your name so that we can acknowledge and thank you properly.

Christy Hoover

Carlisle

