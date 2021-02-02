Letter: “Thank you!” Is not enough!

When a small slip of paper recently dropped out of our Sentinel and onto our lap, words couldn’t begin to express how selfishly we regretted reading that Randy L. Morrow had decided to retire after 27 years delivering our newspaper.

Mr. Morrow has truly been a rare and wonderful human definition of reliable, dependable, consistent, zero-defect, responsible, punctual, usually unseen (in the dark hours of early morning) provider of each day’s Sentinel. We could never thank him enough or adequately express how much it’s meant that our newspaper was ALWAYS there, because of his faultless faithful service. We also certainly wish him many rewarding years ahead, but the best of all wishes would be that HE always finds HIS Sentinel waiting for him, EVERY day it’s published!