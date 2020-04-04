Letter: Thank you from UPMC Pinnacle

Dear Editor:
On behalf of everyone at UPMC Carlisle, we thank you for your kindness to our employees. The amount of support shown to our facility by members of the community means the world to us! You are the reason we chose careers in health care, and your thanks and concern give us strength and energize us during difficult times.
Please know that your UPMC Pinnacle providers are doing everything in our power to keep you safe. While remaining focused on your health, we are also preparing for the future.
Some of the actions we’ve taken include:
• Video Visits for online access to high-quality care. To serve patients while minimizing contact and promoting safety, more than 600 UPMC providers — primary care providers and specialists — are available for virtual care visits. To talk to a provider from your home through telemedicine, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisits.
• New screening and mask policy at UPMC hospitals and cancer centers. Everyone will be screened before entering. Screening measures include questions to determine risk for carrying COVID-19 and thermal testing to identify potential fevers. Those who pass will be given a mask to wear during their entire visit or shift.
• Restricted visitation at UPMC hospitals. Please visit UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19 for complete guidelines.
• New COVID-19 testing collection site in central Pa. With a physician referral, patients are seen by appointment to have their specimen taken and then sent to a lab for testing. We are preparing so that more of these collection sites will be ready when more testing kits become available.
Finally, we want to extend a huge thank you to our staff who are working tirelessly and fearlessly 24/7 during this pandemic to keep our patients safe. Because of their hard work and commitment we can stay on top of the constant changes and continue to serve the community with the expert care you expect.
Louis A. Baverso
President, Cumberland Region - UPMC Carlisle and UPMC Pinnacle West Shore
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.