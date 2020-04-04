Letter: Thank you from UPMC Pinnacle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

On behalf of everyone at UPMC Carlisle, we thank you for your kindness to our employees. The amount of support shown to our facility by members of the community means the world to us! You are the reason we chose careers in health care, and your thanks and concern give us strength and energize us during difficult times.

Please know that your UPMC Pinnacle providers are doing everything in our power to keep you safe. While remaining focused on your health, we are also preparing for the future.

Some of the actions we’ve taken include:

• Video Visits for online access to high-quality care. To serve patients while minimizing contact and promoting safety, more than 600 UPMC providers — primary care providers and specialists — are available for virtual care visits. To talk to a provider from your home through telemedicine, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisits.

• New screening and mask policy at UPMC hospitals and cancer centers. Everyone will be screened before entering. Screening measures include questions to determine risk for carrying COVID-19 and thermal testing to identify potential fevers. Those who pass will be given a mask to wear during their entire visit or shift.