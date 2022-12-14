Letter: Thank you for veterans event

The Big Spring High School’s Tempus/LEO Club deserves a huge thank you and well done from the community and local veterans for their 2022 Veterans’ Brunch held on Dec. 7. The two-hour program was planned and executed with precision and enthusiasm. Students served the veterans and their spouses food and beverages during the brunch. It was a nice gesture. What was really enjoyable was the opportunity to engage and talk with the students. The Big Spring High School Show Choir, directed by Mr. Edward Wilson, performed several musical pieces with spirit and professionalism. Col. (Ret.) Frank Hancock, in his usual professional manner, gave a rousing and patriotic talk on the “US Army’s First Colonel.” Mr. Scott Anderson deserves special recognition as being the driving force for organizing and executing the Veterans’ Day activities and Brunch. One last group deserves special acknowledgment, the local kindergarten and first graders who closed the program by presenting the veterans and their spouses with the handmade thank you cards. They were special and a joy to interact with. Their teachers did a great job working with them. They were well disciplined, and they were happy. From Linda and I, good job! Well done! Thank you, Big Spring High School!