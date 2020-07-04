Letter: Thank you for United Way support

Dear Editor:
Community CARES would like to recognize the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County (UWCCC). As the Carlisle region continues to grapple with the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, we are grateful for the support provided to us from our very generous community through the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County’s Carlisle Area Emergency Response (CAER) Fund.
The lockdown of both private and public buildings, as well as limited access to much needed services, had an immediate impact on individuals who depended on those resources daily. This contributed towards a larger than typical demand for our services. CARES existing shelter system was unable to accommodate both the growing demand for services and the space to properly social distance in order to maintain safety and support for those in our care. Thanks to the CAER Fund, we able to provide hotel rooms for families in need.
About three weeks into the lockdown, CARES partnered with the Carlisle Borough to use their recreation building at 415 Franklin Street. The CAER Fund’s aid help offset the cost associated with an outdoor sink, PPE supplies, security equipment, and laptops necessary while working with multiple shelter locations and outreach services.
Community CARES owes the UWCCC a huge offer of thanks, especially for being leaders and forward thinkers to bring needed financial support through the CAER Fund. As a result, 65 men, women and children were able to have safe accommodations with hotel stays throughout the lockdown.
The added resources allowed us to increase our outreach caseload by 40%, reaching those living without shelter. We are proud of our continued partnership with the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, which supported our efforts to adhere to CDC recommendations so that we could continue to remain operational during this usual time.
Beth Kempf
Executive Director Community CARES
