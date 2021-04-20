Letter: Thank you for United Way support

Dear Editor:

I want to thank everyone in our community that supports the United Way of the Carlisle and Cumberland County’s annual campaign. This past year, they were leaders during one of the most difficult times in recent history. The United Way stepped up to ensure that valuable community resources were available by supporting the agencies that provide critical basic needs services.

They were able to gather agencies, organize businesses, and bring community leaders together in an effort to attack the most challenging problems facing our neighbors. They raised money and resources to help local agencies serve those in the most need. The United Way finds solutions.

CONTACT Helpline is a 24-hour listening information and referral program that receives valuable funding from the United Way. Callers are able to use the 24-hour helpline as a first call for assistance when searching for services in the community such as food, shelter and support groups by dialing a three-digit number 211. The PA211 services have been part of the response during the pandemic.