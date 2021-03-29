Letter: Thank you for turning in treasured ring at Carlisle clinic

Dear Editor:

During our visit to the old K-mart building on March 10 in order to receive our second Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19, my wife left one of her rings but did not discover it until after we arrived home.

We went back the next day but the building was closed, so we looked in the parking lot — but no luck.

On Wednesday, March 17, they were open and I went in to inquire to see if anyone had found the ring and turned it in?

As I approached the entrance door the official asked me if he could help me. After I told him about the ring, he said "wait here." Another official then asked me to follow him to the official in charge.

The official in charge asked me to describe the ring. After I told him it was gold with 3 blue sapphires, he handed it to me. I of course I was thrilled. I then asked if he knew of the person that turned it in, and he said no. I then thanked him and went home to a very happy wife. I had given her this ring in December 1962 shortly after we met.