Letter: Thank you for the support

Thank you for the support
Dear Editor:
January is National Mentoring Month. During the past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region supported 130 mentoring matches in Cumberland County. BBBSCR offered resources, guidance, and virtual activities to our Bigs, Littles and families throughout the pandemic.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who made donations to support us during the past year. We want to thank the Partnership for Better Health and all the session presenters who shared your time and expertise for supporting our Grow Big Grow Well initiative. Thank you to the G. B. Stuart Foundation for supporting our school-based programs. Thank you to our local county government for the support they provided through the CARES Act. We are especially grateful and proud to be a partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
We are thankful to the Carlisle Police Department, Mechanicsburg Police Department, Silver Spring Township Police Department and the PA State Police in Carlisle for serving as our Bigs in Blue mentors. Thank you to Deloitte for hosting our first Beyond School Walls program in Cumberland County. A special thank you to Big Spring School District, Carlisle Family YMCA, Carlisle Area School District, Cumberland Valley School District, and Mechanicsburg Area School District for offering your facilities as safe places for our site-based matches to meet, learn, and play.
And finally, to all of you who make our work possible — donors, friends, volunteers, and families — thank you. Together, we are defenders of the potential that lies in every child. In the coming year, BBBSCR will continue to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We look forward to everything we will achieve together in 2021.
Amy Rote
Executive Director
Big Brothers Big Sisters
of the Capital Region