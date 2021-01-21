Letter: Thank you for the support

Thank you for the support

Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who made donations to support us during the past year. We want to thank the Partnership for Better Health and all the session presenters who shared your time and expertise for supporting our Grow Big Grow Well initiative. Thank you to the G. B. Stuart Foundation for supporting our school-based programs. Thank you to our local county government for the support they provided through the CARES Act. We are especially grateful and proud to be a partner agency of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.