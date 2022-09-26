Letter: Thank you for support

The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament held at this course.

Bob was a local businessman, owner of Bob Baish Body and Glass Shop, and was a very big sports enthusiast and community supporter. Bob died in 1988 at the age of 56. Bob was a force behind starting the midget football program at Big Spring and very active in other youth sports, such as being president and umpire of the Newville Little League and a PIAA official at the Big Spring High School and YMCA swimming and diving events.

After 38 years since his passing, I think the best tribute to Bob is for 36 years, the 144 golfers, loyal sponsors and dedicated volunteers who keep this tournament going in honor of Bob. Thank you for 36 years to our loyal sponsors and the work of the committee made up of Bill Farmer, Roger Kelly, Ken Wiser, and family. This year was especially special since grand son Colton Ewing’s team was one of the winners!

Life is touched by tragedy at some point in everyone’s life and you may need support and care. Hospice is always there to give support, strength and care to all in need. The Baish family hope this golf tournament is always enjoyed by the 144 golfers who make it possible to be able to support this worthy cause. With everyone’s support, Jim and Dick Baish, Jane Baish Ewing, Bob’s children thank everyone and are able to donate $6,000 this year to the local Hospice of Central Pennsylvania to help families in need.

Nancy G. Baish

West Pennsboro Township