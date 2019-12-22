Dear Editor:
On Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, Col. (Ret.) M. Eugene Flenniken, DDS passed away at the Thornwald Home. Services were held to celebrate and to remember his life on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Doctor Ingeborg Flenniken and her family wish to thank everyone who was in attendance, all of those who offered kind words of support, and everyone who sent flowers and made memorial contributions. They would also like to thank the staff at the Thornwald Home, UPMC Carlisle, Residential Hospice, and everyone who took such wonderful care of Gene.
Ingeborg Flenniken and family