Letter: Thank you for rescue

Dear Editor:

I would like to publicly express my gratitude to the local firefighters who rescued me from the Appalachian Trail on the North Mountain last month after a fall resulting in a fractured ankle.

These dedicated professionals are all volunteers. They do far more then fight fires.

In this time of COVID they are limited in their ability to raise funds so I d like to encourage the community to contribute as we can these vital services can continue to be provided.

Once again thank you all for kindness and efficiency in getting me off the mountain and into the waiting ambulance.

Joni Brickner

Carlisle

