Letter: Thank you for Kiwanis support

Dear Editor:

The Kiwanis Club of Carlisle would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Carlisle community. We had a very successful cranberry sale this November which enabled us to raise more than $2,000.

As a club, we realize that 2020 has been a challenging year and we couldn't be happier with the success of our two major fundraisers this year cranberries and the ever-popular blueberries. The funds raised this year and every year, play an important role in supporting our community outreach programs. Every dollar donated to our club through our annual fundraisers stays in the Carlisle area.

Our club is dedicated to helping the children in our community with early learning and literacy programs through partnerships with Carlisle Area and South Middleton schools; ensuring that children have the appropriate clothing for the winter months through our partnership with Warm The Children and The Sentinel, as well as supporting our various local non-profit organizations through our annual community grant program.