Letter: Thank you for holiday cheer

Thanks and public recognition to the members of American Veterans (Amvets) Post #274 (Carlisle), the Ladies Auxiliary of that Post, and the Sons of the Post. On Saturday, Nov. 19, they delivered 55 turkey dinners, complete with all traditional side dishes, to the veterans and their spouses residing at Green Ridge Village retirement community in Newville.

Every veteran I talked with expressed gratitude for this unexpected contribution to our holiday cheer. I only wish that we, the recipients of this kindness, could express our collective thanks to every member of Amvets Post #274 who made the delivery of these wonderful meals a reality.

Dr. Patrick Blahut

Capt. (Ret) U.S. Public Health Service

Newville

