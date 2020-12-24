Letter: Thank you for food drive support

Dear Editor:

We want to thank the Carlisle community for the enthusiastic outpouring of support for the Dec. 21 Food Giveaway at the police station. Together we provided fresh food staples to approximately 800 families in a few hours, just in time for the holidays.

Special thanks to:

• Carlisle Special Fire Police

• Carlisle Police Department

• Pastor Duane Coleman and Dr. Cathy Coleman

• Dickinson College

• Project Share

• Mayor Tim Scott

• Colleen Friend, CASD

• Safronia Perry, Hope Station

• Rev. Marilyn Hubbard and Rev. Walter Reed, Bethel AME

• Carlisle Borough, Council Members, and Staff

• BSA Troop 173

• The Sentinel

• Approx. 100 volunteers from Bethel AME, Shiloh Baptist, Second Presbyterian, Carlisle Community Action Network, and many other organizations.