Spring has sprung and it is time to look back on the lives that were touched by the 2022-23 Warm the Children Program! The Carlisle Kiwanis Club wishes to thank our community for supporting another successful year of Warm the Children. From October 2022 through January 2023, we served 365 children, which is every child that was referred from local human service agencies and schools in Cumberland and Perry counties. To respond to rising costs, our club made the decision to increase the funds available to give $100 of new winter clothing from Target to each child. This remarkable success was due solely to public donations, which totaled over $48,000. This amount even gives us funds to begin our program again in October.