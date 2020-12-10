Letter: Term Limits are long overdue

Dear Editor:

I want to commend our U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on his recent announcement that he will not seek another term in 2022. He previously had stated he would only serve two terms in the U.S. Senate.

Term limits for any political office, both at the state and federal level, are long overdue. While President Donald Trump only got one term,he did accomplish many successes pre-COVID-19 pandemic: His tax relief and regulatory overhauls produced one of the strongest economies before the pandemic. He also facilitated historic peace agreements in the middle east, neutralizing the Islamic state group. President Trump deserves 100% credit for his "Operation Warp Speed" that helped in the near speedy creation of the soon-to-be vaccines for COVID-19.

I do think that our U.S. presidents should be limited to one four-year term. Our successful businessman president just had a successful term, before the pandemic. I would rather have a successful one-term president than a mediocre two-term president.

Term limits are necessary and needed for all elected offices.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

