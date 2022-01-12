Letter: Televise the hearings

Lately some members of the media and the Jan. 6 committee have been teasing the idea of having televised primetime hearings. This would mean that, aside from the usual political grandstanding, the public could get the story free from the spin of their favorite network. This idea should be embraced by people of all political persuasions.

First and foremost, we need to fully understand the activities surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The public needs to hear directly from people with first-hand knowledge of that day. Those people who don’t have the courage or character to answer the call from the House committee should be jailed for obstruction. Gathering all the details of what happened on that day is too important to tolerate partisan petulance or criminal avoidance of duty.

Secondly, televising live in primetime will allow us to watch, for better or worse, our government at work. It’s a process we should all have the opportunity to witness. If we learn by watching the hearings that we’ve sent some fools to Congress, well, it won’t be the first time. And sending them home is what elections are for.

By televising the hearings, we might find we have some heroes in Washington. Admittedly, they’ve kept themselves well concealed these last few years. Anyone who watched the Watergate hearings will have lasting memories of the quiet strength of Howard Baker or John Dean, the awe-inspiring eloquence of Barbara Jordan, the sly wit of Sam Ervin. Maybe from some unexpected quarters, legislators who value country over party, or in this case country over one demagogic individual, will emerge in full view of the television viewing public. It’s my fervent hope that this will happen and that we are watching as it does.

Sally Ker

Boiling Springs

