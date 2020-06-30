Letter: Teamwork and the virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The health experts have been clear: In order to return to some sense of normalcy, we must remain cautious and follow the guidelines by public health officials to ensure that we avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania is now recognized for the tremendous progress made to reduce transmission, following a careful plan by Gov. Wolf's administration to get Pa. re-opened safely. A severe surge in cases could set the state of Pennsylvania back months in its progress to flatten the curve and minimize cases. We’ve seen examples of this in many states that have opened back up hastily. At the same time, our small businesses are struggling with lost revenues.

As we reopen, we need make sure we keep Pennsylvanians safe in terms of their health and their finances. Our essential and frontline workers need the right protection and protective equipment to ensure that they can minimize the spread and stay safe and healthy on the job. We need to provide hazard pay to our nurses, first responders, and other service workers, to compensate them for the increased risk they are taking on to save others.