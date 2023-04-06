Dear Editor:

Colleen Blume, one of the “Team for Change” candidates for school board, incorrectly stated in her recent letter to the editor that Carlisle schools “are not seen as an asset by our community.” She couldn’t be more wrong, or more insulting to our students, parents and educators she hopes to represent.

But Blume would know that if she took the time to understand what actually goes on in our schools, or was interested in representing the true feelings of the Carlisle community—not just parroting far-right “talking points” fed to her by the politically motivated groups supporting her and her fellow “Team for Change” candidates.

Citizens in the Carlisle Area School District take great pride in our students, schools and teachers. That is clearly reflected in community surveys. The outstanding work of our teachers, coaches and staff is ever present in students’ academic, artistic and athletic accomplishments at every level. Carlisle schools are leading the way in many areas, including special education programming, career and technical training, and responsibly managing District finances. Blume would do well to know the facts before she maligns an entire school district with her ill-formed opinions and politically charged talking points.

Our community deserves a school board that will put students first, respect parents and teachers, and unite our community to continue providing the best education possible for our kids—not fan the flames of hate and intolerance while turning our classrooms into a new front in their tiresome culture war.

Carlisle schools are doing amazing things. I reject Colleen Blume and her fellow “Team for Change” candidates’ insults and extreme views. They have no place in our classrooms or on our school board. On May 16, I’ll be voting for Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby, Joe Shane and Jon Tarrant for Carlisle Area School Board.

Rick Galena

Carlisle