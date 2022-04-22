Letter: Teachers need support, not bashing

To the Editor:

I was distressed to read recent social media comments by state Rep. Barb Gleim disparaging the hardworking teachers and support professionals in Pennsylvania’s public schools.

People like Barb Gleim are trying to make our schools a battlefield in the culture wars — and she is hurting our students and public education as a whole.

Her comments, suggesting that teachers are treating students differently because of their race, is insulting, and it is teacher bashing at its worst.

Pennsylvania’s educators would gladly invite Barb Gleim into their classroom so she can see that they are so busy meeting their students’ needs that they don’t even have a moment to breathe, let alone plan the wild schemes that only exist in Barb Gleim’s mind.

There should be no place for politics in our public schools. These ideologically-driven witch hunts are one reason why we have fewer people becoming educators than ever before. As we lose educators to other professions, our students and public schools suffer.

What we need are state policies and investments in our schools that will help students learn by addressing the shortage of educators, school nurses, counselors and substitute teachers in our schools. What we don’t need is more teacher bashing from people like Barb Gleim.

Rich Askey

President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association

Harrisburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0