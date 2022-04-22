 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Teachers need support, not bashing

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

To the Editor:

I was distressed to read recent social media comments by state Rep. Barb Gleim disparaging the hardworking teachers and support professionals in Pennsylvania’s public schools.

People like Barb Gleim are trying to make our schools a battlefield in the culture wars — and she is hurting our students and public education as a whole.

Her comments, suggesting that teachers are treating students differently because of their race, is insulting, and it is teacher bashing at its worst.

Pennsylvania’s educators would gladly invite Barb Gleim into their classroom so she can see that they are so busy meeting their students’ needs that they don’t even have a moment to breathe, let alone plan the wild schemes that only exist in Barb Gleim’s mind.

There should be no place for politics in our public schools. These ideologically-driven witch hunts are one reason why we have fewer people becoming educators than ever before. As we lose educators to other professions, our students and public schools suffer.

People are also reading…

What we need are state policies and investments in our schools that will help students learn by addressing the shortage of educators, school nurses, counselors and substitute teachers in our schools. What we don’t need is more teacher bashing from people like Barb Gleim.

Rich Askey

President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association

Harrisburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Think critically. Show up.

Letter: Think critically. Show up.

On April 2, I attended the LGBTQ+ Day of Visibility on the square in Chambersburg. The Coalition for Trans Youth in Pennsylvania sponsored the…

Letter: It will happen here

Letter: It will happen here

Critical Race Theory. Don't Say Gay. These terms are used to create a baseless educational crisis. Schools, slowly and painfully, strive to im…

Letter: Trump and Shakespeare

Letter: Trump and Shakespeare

To paraphrase a line from "Hamlet"; "methinks thou doth protest too much." The frequent and loud protests are to bamboozle the listener into t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News