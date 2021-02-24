Letter: Teacher unions a problem

Dear Editor:

If we truly desire to benefit our nation, teachers’ unions need to be eliminated.

The government has assumed the responsibility of educating our citizens with or without the consent or knowledge of parents. It is obvious that the purpose of a teachers’ union is for the protection and benefit of teachers alone. The welfare of the students therefore is of no direct concern.

Unions plead for more funding, despite years of the declining results of student achievement. The concept of tenure forces school boards to retain incompetent teachers even though they may not even be in a classroom. Unions have been terrified by independent school systems and deeply desire laws forbidding any such competition.

Even the curricula are government union controlled, resulting in political indoctrination rather than focusing on reading, math, history, science, language, patriotism or developing character qualities.