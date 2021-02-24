Letter: Teacher unions a problem

Dear Editor:
If we truly desire to benefit our nation, teachers’ unions need to be eliminated.
The government has assumed the responsibility of educating our citizens with or without the consent or knowledge of parents. It is obvious that the purpose of a teachers’ union is for the protection and benefit of teachers alone. The welfare of the students therefore is of no direct concern.
Unions plead for more funding, despite years of the declining results of student achievement. The concept of tenure forces school boards to retain incompetent teachers even though they may not even be in a classroom. Unions have been terrified by independent school systems and deeply desire laws forbidding any such competition.
Even the curricula are government union controlled, resulting in political indoctrination rather than focusing on reading, math, history, science, language, patriotism or developing character qualities.
Unions insist that religious concepts are forbidden due to the mistaken idea of “separation of church from state.” Therefore, expensive Masters’ and Doctorate degrees are awarded to graduates who are totally ignorant of the greatest Book ever written. They go on to responsible positions in corporations and government without the foggiest notion of right or wrong. The Holy Bible is essentially forbidden throughout our education system.
Homeowners’ taxes are directed largely to education, leaving an exceedingly small amount for community infrastructure, street maintenance, and other essential issues. Carlisle reports 17 cents out of every tax dollar goes to fund borough operations and services while the school district receives 72 cents per dollar.
Unions want to keep schools closed as long as possible, citing the COVID virus while still receiving their salaries.
For the greatest benefit we can make for our nation now is to outlaw school teachers’ unions on a permanent basis and forbidding strikes. United States children deserve nothing less.
F. L. Battles
Carlisle