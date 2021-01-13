Letter: Teachable moments

Dear Editor:

What happened on Jan. 6 will go down as a dark day in our nation’s history. How did we get to the point of American citizens attacking their own U.S. Capitol? How did these individuals get to the point where they thought it was a good or necessary thing to do?

Jan. 6 was the result of national divisiveness that has been building for the past four years. This national problem has no simple answer. However, I believe one part of the answer is education. The words we read and the images we see play a huge part in our thought processes. We are living in a time when educational needs are changing and evolving. It’s important to give children and young people the instruction and tools to become responsible citizens in light of what has been occurring. The home is the first and best place to model the appropriate words and actions to foster America’s values.