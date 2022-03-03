 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teach your children well

"South Pacific," written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and first performed in 1949, honors the people who served during WWII and addresses racism head-on.

In the musical, Ivy League-educated Lieutenant Joseph Cable falls for a Tonkinese woman. As he sings, we learn he is conflicted in his love for Liat because of his racist upbringing.

“You've got to be taught

To hate and fear,

You've got to be taught

From year to year,

It's got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You've got to be carefully taught.

You've got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a diff'rent shade,

You've got to be carefully taught.

You've got to be taught before it's too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate,

You've got to be carefully taught!”

David White, running for governor of Pennsylvania, seeks to mislead and frighten parents with his “This child is a racist" ad. He infers that Critical Race Theory is taught in school and that CRT teaches children to be racists.

His ad is a lie. Children are born innocent! They have been “carefully taught” to be racist at home, around the dining room table or while watching.

Young children are blind to race or ethnicity. At some point they learn to judge people by their eyes or skin color. They do not learn this behavior at school. They learn this at home from their parents and relatives.

Let’s take a history lesson from 73-year-old "South Pacific" and consider the weight of our words when we are with our children — or when we speak about our educators and their curriculum at the next PTA or school board meeting.

Joseph Tomkiel

Carlisle

