Letter: Teach history in its entirety

Conservatives like to talk about the U.S. Constitution, but when it comes right down to it, they either don’t like it or don’t understand it.

The current flap over teaching about America’s history of racism is a good example. The Constitution guarantees our citizens the right of free speech. Yet conservatives and the radical wing of the Republican Party are doing their best to censor free speech about the slavery that lasted centuries and whose legacy remains with us today.

Of course, there is much more to our history than slavery and racism, and that deserves to be taught – and is taught. America has been a beacon of liberty and a fountain of innovation since its founding. Our separation of powers, our model of free enterprise and our sense of individual independence are examples that other nations have aspired to follow.

But even these achievements are under attack by conservatives today. The fact that the next Conservative Political Action Conference (C-PAC) will occur in Hungary – not the United States – is emblematic. If they don’t like the United States, they could have picked any number of countries that, in the words of our Constitution, “promote the general welfare.” Instead, they chose a country where an autocrat is systematically dismantling democracy for the benefit of the moneyed and empowered elite.

For the record, 77% of Americans believe both the good and bad parts of American history should be taught. Only 23% believe it shouldn’t be taught if it makes people uncomfortable. (American Historical Association, 2020.)

I believe in an America that is strong enough to look the troubled parts of our history in the eye, say we’re better than that, and go about proving it. I wish conservatives had the same faith in our country and weren’t consumed by a fear of clear-eyed honesty.

Tim Potts

Carlisle

