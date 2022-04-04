 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Taxpayers never made 'whole'

  • Updated
  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger recently offered his opinion about how the public’s money received for Claremont should be spent. Gary is entitled to his opinion, as are his colleagues and every citizen, including those with whom he does not agree.

Mr. Eichelberger also offers that past losses that are attributable to Claremont operations should be paid out of the sale proceeds. He suggests that this will make we taxpayers “whole.”

The fact is that the taxpayers will never be made “whole” for two reasons. First is that the pre-pandemic losses were avoidable; self-inflicted if you will. The second is that the sale was transacted at the worst possible time and under the worst possible conditions.

Prior to her firing, Karen DeWoody, the former administrator at Claremont from 2007-2014, operated the facility at net surpluses each year. After her firing, Claremont experienced losses every year but one, between 2015-2019. This is not coincidental. Had Karen remained administrator, based on many years of demonstrated performance, Claremont would have entered the pandemic in a far better operational and financial condition. During the pandemic, we could have used American Recovery Act funds to underwrite operational losses as was specifically permitted. We then could have, if we chose, sold the facility under much more favorable terms, thus making the taxpayers “whole.”

People are also reading…

The notion that the public is somehow made “whole” because obligations are paid from one source of our money rather than another is absurd. Dollars are fungible. We own all the sources. The only policy question before us is, do we direct a meaningful level of resources to the creation of a Claremont Mission Fund?

Rick Rovegno

Carlisle

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Now versus the future

Letter: Now versus the future

There’s much political rhetoric about the energy policies of the Biden administration. They’re blamed for high gas prices, loss of jobs in the…

Letter: Zoology 101

Letter: Zoology 101

Recently, a young friend asked me for some advice. He wanted to know what I thought about the subject of marriage. I told him that he might co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News