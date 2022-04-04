Letter: Taxpayers never made 'whole'

Commissioner Gary Eichelberger recently offered his opinion about how the public’s money received for Claremont should be spent. Gary is entitled to his opinion, as are his colleagues and every citizen, including those with whom he does not agree.

Mr. Eichelberger also offers that past losses that are attributable to Claremont operations should be paid out of the sale proceeds. He suggests that this will make we taxpayers “whole.”

The fact is that the taxpayers will never be made “whole” for two reasons. First is that the pre-pandemic losses were avoidable; self-inflicted if you will. The second is that the sale was transacted at the worst possible time and under the worst possible conditions.

Prior to her firing, Karen DeWoody, the former administrator at Claremont from 2007-2014, operated the facility at net surpluses each year. After her firing, Claremont experienced losses every year but one, between 2015-2019. This is not coincidental. Had Karen remained administrator, based on many years of demonstrated performance, Claremont would have entered the pandemic in a far better operational and financial condition. During the pandemic, we could have used American Recovery Act funds to underwrite operational losses as was specifically permitted. We then could have, if we chose, sold the facility under much more favorable terms, thus making the taxpayers “whole.”

The notion that the public is somehow made “whole” because obligations are paid from one source of our money rather than another is absurd. Dollars are fungible. We own all the sources. The only policy question before us is, do we direct a meaningful level of resources to the creation of a Claremont Mission Fund?

Rick Rovegno

Carlisle

