Dear Editor:
I read with interest Robert Schlusser’s Dec. 18 response to Marcia Barry’s “Faith in Focus” column of Nov. 29. He expresses concerns regarding the Carlisle Area Religious Council’s second Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner and Service held at Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, on Nov. 13, 2019. I was the host pastor of this event (and last year’s event) which included more than 250 Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, people of Baha’i faith, and many others each year.
The recent acts of deadly anti-Semitic hate and violence in New York and New Jersey remind us how important bridge-building work is. Our goal is to build a stronger Greater Carlisle community, one where we know, respect, and support each other, despite our significant religious and cultural differences. Inter-faith events show the world that we can like each other without being like each other.
Mr. Schlusser suggests that Jesus would never participate in such an evening of learning and mutual celebration. I disagree. It is precisely our congregation’s faith in Jesus — and our desire to follow his bridge-building lead — that has led us to host this Thanksgiving inter-faith event twice and to invest in year-round in friendships with the local Bosnian Mosques, Buddhist Temple, the Beth Tikvah Jewish community, and the Carlisle Black Ministers Association.
Representatives from Project SHARE and the U.S. Army War College (including International Fellows representing various nations) led and attended the service. At one point the phrase “Peace be with you,” was shared by participants in more than a dozen native languages. We showed what it looks like when all God’s children come together as family.
I would love to share a cup of coffee with Mr. Schlusser. When people who disagree come together to build bridges it brings us all closer to Jesus’ vision of beloved community.
Jeff Gibelius, Lead Pastor
Second Presbyterian Church, Carlisle