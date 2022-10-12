Letter: Taking our eye off the ball

It seems that even in political contests the eye is often taken off the ball! Okay, perhaps that reveals my age when a common term was used as, “taking your eye off the bouncing ball.” But I watch the ads, both pro and con related to the candidates opting to be our Commonwealth’s next member of the US Senate. Mr. Fetterman’s opponent points out questions concerning the candidate’s health. Even some members of his own party (Fetterman’s) quietly are concerned about that issue. Maybe I’m being insensitive, but I’m more concerned about the health and welfare of my fellow citizens in the state of Pennsylvania. So my concern is not about the candidate’s health, but whether he is best qualified for the job! I’ve done some research and admit that he has the formal education, but we know that an individual can be “booksmart” and lack the wisdom of managing his own personal affairs. I question his past record concerning delinquency in paying his property taxes … not once or twice, but for many years, according to public records.