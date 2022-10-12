Letter: Taking our eye off the ball

It seems that even in political contests the eye is often taken off the ball! Okay, perhaps that reveals my age when a common term was used as, “taking your eye off the bouncing ball.” But I watch the ads, both pro and con related to the candidates opting to be our Commonwealth’s next member of the US Senate. Mr. Fetterman’s opponent points out questions concerning the candidate’s health. Even some members of his own party (Fetterman’s) quietly are concerned about that issue. Maybe I’m being insensitive, but I’m more concerned about the health and welfare of my fellow citizens in the state of Pennsylvania. So my concern is not about the candidate’s health, but whether he is best qualified for the job! I’ve done some research and admit that he has the formal education, but we know that an individual can be “booksmart” and lack the wisdom of managing his own personal affairs. I question his past record concerning delinquency in paying his property taxes … not once or twice, but for many years, according to public records.
My greater concern is Mr. Fetterman’s record of being “soft on crime!” The number of deaths caused by the dangerous smuggling of fentanyl into our country has become a national tragedy. The murder rate has increased nationwide. The street crimes in our City of Brotherly Love has caused Philadelphia to become known now as one of the most dangerous cities in the nation! Do we really want to consider a candidate who has demonstrated more concern for the perpetrator than the victims?
Let’s not take our eyes off the real issue. It’s not Mr. Fetterman’s health that is my concern, it’s the health and welfare of my fellow Pennsylvanians.
Eugenio M. Albano
Harrisburg