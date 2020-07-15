Letter: Taking on racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taking on racism

Dear Editor:

I would like to comment on some suggestions that might help address the racism problem that affects our country.

Let’s first start at home. Children are not born racists. They learn racism mainly from their parents and others who are older. Let’s also look at education. America raves about how good its public school systems are, but are they?

A large proportion of our younger generation knows little about United States history. The reason, in my opinion, is because most schools have reduced the number of required history courses, especially in high school. How can our younger folks understand what they don’t know? It’s not their fault.

Let’s look at the national news media. What happened to George Floyd was an absolute tragedy and any normal person would agree with that conclusion. However, the national news media seems to continue to fuel the fire and it fails miserably in its main purpose which is to report news. Politicizing racism, as many have done, does not help matters, either.