Letter: Taking on racism

Taking on racism
Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on some suggestions that might help address the racism problem that affects our country.
Let’s first start at home. Children are not born racists. They learn racism mainly from their parents and others who are older. Let’s also look at education. America raves about how good its public school systems are, but are they?
A large proportion of our younger generation knows little about United States history. The reason, in my opinion, is because most schools have reduced the number of required history courses, especially in high school. How can our younger folks understand what they don’t know? It’s not their fault.
Let’s look at the national news media. What happened to George Floyd was an absolute tragedy and any normal person would agree with that conclusion. However, the national news media seems to continue to fuel the fire and it fails miserably in its main purpose which is to report news. Politicizing racism, as many have done, does not help matters, either.
Racism started long before the birth of the Democrat and Republican parties, but both parties are guilty of turning their backs at resolving racism during various times of our history. Let’s look at law enforcement, too. Although I believe the overwhelming number of police officers are dedicated to their job, many police forces have collective bargaining agreements that tend to protect officers who are incompetent. This must change.
Leadership is another important factor. It would have been good if President Trump, along with other national leaders, could have put aside the partisan nonsense and spoke together to help calm our nation. It didn’t happen. Leaders in the past, of both major political parties, would have addressed the nation.
What now? How about we try talking, end the finger pointing and work together.
Vince DiFilippo
Cumberland County
Commissioner
