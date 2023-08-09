We live in a time of high anxiety. The unknowns of AI, identity theft, global immigration, changing demographics in our population, climate change, mass shootings, lingering pandemic concerns and political division overwhelm, exhaust and encourage mistrust. Historical precedent tells us that this sense of chaos leaves us vulnerable to the tactics of fascism.

Recently I heard a lecture on fascism and was dismayed at how many of its tactics are prevalent here and around the world today. Here’s a brief definition: a mass political movement emphasizing extreme nationalism, supremacy of a single political leader and suppression of opposition. Professor Jason Stanley lists these tactics used together to take advantage of people’s fears:

• Promoting a hierarchy in which some people are more acceptable and worthy than others, deserving of greater respect and privilege

• Referencing a mythic golden age when the dominant group ruled over the “others”

• Spreading the idea that “superior people” have had something taken away from them by a specific enemy or class of people

• Getting people used to lies and willing to accept them, along with unethical behavior, because the strong leader can simplify life again

• Scapegoating immigrants, people of color, women, those with alternate gender identities as a threat to the nation

• Undermining scientists, medical experts, historians, alternate theologies that threaten the leader’s supreme authority; taking over schools, media, libraries

• Creating sexual anxiety: “The others” are not just seeking to freely live their own lives; they are coming after your family

We all want security and freedom from fear, but at what cost? Let’s not make the same mistake the world made with Hitler. Fascism is a deliberate attempt to take away freedom. I implore you to trust in our democracy and each other. Let's preserve our freedoms together!

Cheryl Parsons

Carlisle