Letter: Take heed of farm vehicles

Dear Editor:

The Cumberland County Farm Bureau is recognizing Rural Roads Safety Week April 18-23 by encouraging county motorists to travel safely on roadways this spring and throughout the year.

Planting season is upon us and tractors, farm trucks, wagons and other large equipment are once again traveling on Pennsylvania roadways. To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed.

The agricultural community asks that motorists reduce their speeds while driving on roadways where they may encounter large farm machinery. Please be sure to slow down immediately when you see a Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) emblem, which is an orange triangle with a red border, attached to farm vehicles. Motorists should also use extreme caution while passing these machines. We ask that motorists remember that, due to roll risk, it may not be an option for large equipment to move aside in order to create an easier pass zone.

On behalf of the Cumberland County Farm Bureau, we ask that all residents keep in mind that our families and friends are the operators of the farm equipment you will encounter on Pennsylvania roadways. If both the agricultural community and Pennsylvania motorists work together, we can keep our roadways safe for all.

Melanie Stamy

Cumberland County Farm Bureau

