As the weather warms up, the farmers of Pennsylvania are heading to their fields to begin planting season. Corn, soybeans, wheat, fruit and vegetables will soon line the roads of Central Pennsylvania. Farmers markets and grocery stores will be filled with delicious local produce. While farmers and consumers are both excited for this season to begin, the farming community is asking the public for their support while driving. Large farm equipment will now be frequently driving the roads of rural PA. This equipment requires extra space, time and consideration. Farmers do their best to provide other drivers with space and caution, but their equipment is simply larger and slower than the typical vehicle. Farmers are asking the community for extra caution, as these equipment drivers are your local neighbors and friends. The farming community appreciates the support of their Pennsylvania neighbors and are looking forward to a successful (and delicious!) planting season.