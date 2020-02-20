Letter: Take a trip to 'Chicago'

Letter: Take a trip to 'Chicago'

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Too often I hear people grumbling there’s nothing to do. That’s not the case this weekend.

I was fortunate to enjoy a dress rehearsal of the Carlisle High School production of “Chicago.” The performance was outstanding.

The vocalists sounded great. The pit band provided fine back up. The dancing was as close to perfect as possible. The sound and lighting certainly added to the performance. I can’t speak highly enough of these young performers.

Carlisle High School students ready to roll out 'Chicago' on stage

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday (February 20, 21 and 22), beginning each evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Barr Auditorium of the Carlisle High School.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

Do yourself a favor and attend.

Kirk Wilson

Carlisle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News