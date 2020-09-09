Letter: Systemic racism is real

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

In a York, Pa., newspaper article in The York Dispatch, on Sept. 2, Rep. Scott Perry of the 10th PA Congressional District, was quoted as saying that systemic racism is not real, that Black deaths are sensationalized. Really!

Systemic racism is all too real; Black deaths are sensationalized because they are happening daily. For his edification, I quote from an article in "The Week" article shows an excellent example of systemic racism:

“Black homeowners face discrimination in appraisals,” which make it harder to buy, sell or refinance a home. The bias is such that they found that if they showed their home without any telltale signs the house belonged to a Black person, the appraisals were much higher.

This is just one of many examples, if he were interested, that sheds light on how our Black friends and neighbors must operate in our society.