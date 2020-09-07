Letter: Systemic racism is a reality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Jacob Blake, a Black citizen, was shot in the back seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While under investigation it appears Blake did have a knife in his car. It is questionable if he reached for it. Yet, an officer unloaded his weapon into Blake’s back.

Rayshard Brooks was stopped for drunk driving. He was a Black male in trouble before. He made the mistake of trying to flee, grabbing an officer’s Taser in the process. While running away, Brooks discharged the Taser over his shoulder in the general direction of the officer. The officer responded by shooting him in the back. There are indications the officers then delayed rendering assistance to a dying man.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a white male from Illinois and a Trump supporter went to Kenosha and murdered two protesters and wounded a third. He then walked past the police. Videos show the police ignoring a white male with a rifle as they went in to confront the protesters of color. Trump is distancing himself from Rittenhouse. The Kenosha police chief is saying the protesters were responsible. Is that for getting in the way of a Trump supporter’s bullets?