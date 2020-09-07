Letter: Systemic racism is a reality

Dear Editor:
Jacob Blake, a Black citizen, was shot in the back seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While under investigation it appears Blake did have a knife in his car. It is questionable if he reached for it. Yet, an officer unloaded his weapon into Blake’s back.
Rayshard Brooks was stopped for drunk driving. He was a Black male in trouble before. He made the mistake of trying to flee, grabbing an officer’s Taser in the process. While running away, Brooks discharged the Taser over his shoulder in the general direction of the officer. The officer responded by shooting him in the back. There are indications the officers then delayed rendering assistance to a dying man.
Kyle Rittenhouse, a white male from Illinois and a Trump supporter went to Kenosha and murdered two protesters and wounded a third. He then walked past the police. Videos show the police ignoring a white male with a rifle as they went in to confront the protesters of color. Trump is distancing himself from Rittenhouse. The Kenosha police chief is saying the protesters were responsible. Is that for getting in the way of a Trump supporter’s bullets?
At the Republican Convention, the McCloskeys, a white couple, were honored for threatening protesters with handguns in St. Louis. In their comments they claimed Joe Biden would invite unchecked lawlessness in America. I would suggest that if they were of color they would be dead now at the hands of the police.
Systemic racism is a reality. Here in Central Pa. we are a very “white” community and ignore the reality of what our fellow citizens of color feel.
I never had to give my son “The Talk,” unlike a number of my friends. I am white; they are not. Seems that little difference makes me a citizen and them targets.
Joe Tomkiel
Carlisle
