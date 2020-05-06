Letter: Suspend sports, focus on real education

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it looks like sport events will be on hold for the time being.

When you consider how much money is both invested and wasted in sports programs, and that America's academic achievement ranks a pitiful 27th among industrialized nations (according to businessinsider.com), here is a radical idea: All sports programs at both the high school and college levels should be suspended for the time being — invest both the time and money into real education, real education that will both improve our nations academic standing globally and educate tomorrow's workforce.