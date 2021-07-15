Letter: Supports voter identification

I am a citizen of the United States and of Pennsylvania, being born 90 years ago in Meadville. I therefore have the sacred privilege and responsibility of casting a vote in governmental elections.

However, our governor has rendered our votes dangerously ineffective by his foolish veto of legislation requiring voter identification. I suppose he believes that requirement would render voting more difficult, but in reality, he has opened voting to anyone and everyone even those who may be ineligible to do so and opened the possibility for anyone to vote multiple times in an election.