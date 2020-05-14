Letter: Supports Stambaugh for 86th Legislative District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The primary is fast approaching and because of COVID-19, candidates have had very little ability to do the normal campaigning. My wife, Barb, and I felt compelled to write this letter in support of Perry Stambaugh, candidate for the 86th Legislative District. Perry is a lifelong, respected resident of Perry County, as his family has been farming in the Green Park area for generations. He knows the people of Perry County and will defend our values.

Perry’s career as a rural publication editor on local, statewide and national levels has provided him with the opportunity to see first-hand how other rural communities have dealt with similar challenges that we face here, which will allow him to lead and work on solutions from day one if elected.

On a personal level, I’ve been very proud to serve as Chairman of the Republican Veterans to Elect Perry Stambaugh Coalition and know Perry will be a great voice for veterans, including regularly hosting a veteran’s field officer at his district office to deal with education, pension, health care and other concerns.

I urge Republican voters of Perry County to join us in voting for Perry Stambaugh on June 2.

John Stokes

Loysville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0