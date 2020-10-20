Letter: Supports Rothman for State Rep.

Dear Editor:

Greg Rothman is the right person to represent the 87th legislative district. I should know. I served for four years as his Chief of Staff.

Greg is the kind of representative who truly represents us all. I have watched him advocate and then secure much needed grants for our communities, like nearly $200,000 in school safety grants he helped obtain for the school districts in the 87th just this year. He has stepped up on tough issues when the community has called — like introducing legislation that allows local police to use radar to keep our neighborhoods safe. Greg listens to the wants and needs of the people and then puts his words into actions.

As a mom of three children, I know that Greg is looking out for me and my family. Knowing Greg supports my right to make the best choices for me and my family is so important to me. Whether it’s protecting my family with a firearm or choosing what type of education works best for my kids, I know that Greg supports my ability to decide. Because of Greg’s efforts, the Pennsylvania budget now has a line item dedicated to Lyme disease. He has brought light to this disease that disproportionately affects Pennsylvanians. I know that if my boys fight a Lyme diagnosis, that my representative is a loud voice advocating for awareness and treatment options.