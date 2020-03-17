Letter: Supports Quinlan in 87th District race

Dear Editor:

In a time like this when there is a deadly global pandemic knocking at our front door with economic disarray, inadequate health care, and employment insecurity, we need representatives in Harrisburg who are honest and trusted leaders.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Sean Quinlan for nearly 2 years, and in that time, his leadership has never faltered. As a candidate for state representative, one of the things that Sean is committed to is ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you strike up a conversation with him, you’ll learn about Sean’s work as a bankruptcy attorney. He’ll mention clients whose lives have been absolutely devastated by piles of medical bills, and you'll be able to tell by the emotion on his face that he carries that weight with him every day. Then, calmly and without hesitation, he’ll tell you exactly how we can fix it. It’s what leaders do. Identify a problem, then find a way to fix it, often without a passing thought about how the solution would affect them personally.