Letter: Supports Miller in 87th District race

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

In the 87th District House race in Pennsylvania, challenger Nicole Miller vies for the seat held by incumbent Greg Rothman.

Voters may an elect someone with whom they are comfortable and who has served their needs or they can look for more. Nicole Miller will support the values of the 87th, but she will also look to the future. Once in Harrisburg this coming January she will be someone who will care about the poor, those in need of adequate housing, fairly funded education and host of other initiatives that will benefit the whole state.

If you have not read Nicole's story at her website, votenicmiller.com, it is a compelling one. Growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, she went through numerous hardships, including having a son who committed suicide because on inadequate assistance.

Miller believes in a healthy environment. As one who has had recurring bouts of asthma, this is important to me and many others. Nicole Miller advocates for large corporations to pay their fair share to the Commonwealth. Of course government waste is wrong, but having adequate resources for government to do its job is important too. Nicole believes that humans are the primary source of climate change. She supports governmental accountability at all levels and women's rights.